Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are Already in Love with Its New Students

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime these days, and the same goes for its manga. The supernatural title is at the top of its game thanks to creator Gege Akutami, and its return from hiatus has left fans overjoyed. And thanks to chapter 153, a cliffhanger has the fandom freaking out over its new students.

The whole thing came to light this week when Jujutsu Kaisen put out a new chapter. The release, which came weeks after the series entered hiatus, gave fans the chance to see what Yuji has been up to. The hero has been out on a scouting mission with Megumi for the Culling Games, and their search led them to two upperclassman.

The first should be familiar to fans by name. Kinji Hakari was introduced to fans in passing before chapter 153, so this reputation precedes him. The boy is said to be on par with Gojo at his age, so Hakari is insanely strong. And given his buff physique, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are certain his skills in battle live up to expectations.

As for the other student, Hakari is stealing hearts thanks to her alternative style. The goth girlfriend status suits the heroine, so you can see why fans are geeking out over the girl. There's no doubt she is just as powerful as Hakari, and there is no telling how their strength compares to Yuta. So if Megumi and Yuji want to recruit the pair, well - they better have an awesome pitch in mind.

What do you think of these two Jujutsu Kaisen characters? Are you excited to see how these students work out? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.