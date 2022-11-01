UFC Star Max Holloway Brings Yuji to Life in Special Cosplay

Halloween 2022 might be over, but there are still mountains of spooky season tidbits to make our way through, especially when it comes to celebrities honoring the anime medium with unique costumes. Throughout the years, many stars in UFC have taken the opportunity to share their love of anime on their sleeves, entering the ring alongside anime tunes and/or wearing cosplay outfits into the ring, and former UFC star Max Holloway took the chance recently to show his love of Yuji Itadori and the Shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen.

On the Jujutsu Kaisen front, fans should prepare for the second season's arrival to hit next year in 2023. While Yuji Itadori will return as the protagonist in the upcoming new episodes, following his hiatus in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a new story arc will follow Gojo in his earlier days, long before the Jujutsu Tech teacher had taken the Shonen protagonist under his wing. While the second season from Studio MAPPA will not follow the effects of the prequel film directly, expect events from Yuta Okkotsu's life to play a role in the upcoming episodes and a potential appearance from the feature-length film's star in the process.

UFC Kaisen

UFC Star Max Holloway took the opportunity to share his Halloween outfit, along with his partner's, as the pair brought Yuji Itadori and Nobara to life following the supernatural Shonen franchise's runaway popularity that has helped to make it one of Shonen Jump's highest selling manga:

While Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to bring back its anime adaptation next year, the manga by creator Gege Akutami is still running strong with the Culling Game continuing to present Yuji and his friends with some serious problems. Ironically, the most popular character in the franchise, Gojo, has been incapacitated for quite some time as the Jujutsu Tech teacher remains trapped within a supernatural prison. With Gojo not only being the most popular character, but one of the most powerful, Yuji and his companions are in quite a pickle.

In the past, Gege Akutami has hinted at the idea that the end is near for the wildly popular anime, though a final chapter release date is far from being confirmed at this point.

What has been your favorite Halloween anime moment for 2022? Are you hyped for Jujutsu Kaisen's anime return next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCoemdy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.