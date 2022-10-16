Jujutsu Kaisen Just Celebrated One of Gojo's Worst Records

Jujutsu Kaisen is in the middle of an intense war these days, and manga readers aren't letting up on the series one bit. After all, creator Gege Akutami has made the Culling Game arc insanely compelling, and its massive character roster means there is someone around for everyone to love. Of course, Gojo fans are still out of luck as the character remains M.I.A. as always. But if you head to social media, you will find netizens rallying behind Gojo as today marks a major anniversary for him.

What could that be, you might be wondering? Well, it is definitely a dark day to commemorate. As of today, Gojo has been sealed in the Prison Realm for 1,000 days, and he shows no signs of returning.

Where Did Gojo Go?

For those who may have forgotten, Gojo was sidelined in Jujutsu Kaisen well over two years ago. The sorcerer was sealed into the Prison Barrier by Geto (or rather Pseudo-Geto) about 2.7 years ago. Since then, fans haven't seen Gojo in any way, but his students are desperate to unseal the man.

After all, Gojo helped turn Yuki and his friends into the sorcerers they've become. The teacher may be considered a jujutsu traitor to society, but his proteges know the truth. They won't rest until Gojo is freed from his prison. And right now, it seems the Culling Game has given our kids a lead on how to save the man... even if it costs one of their lives.

