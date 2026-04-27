Jujutsu Kaisen Promises Return From Major Missing Character With New Release After Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen’s big sequel is coming back with something special after the manga’s finale, and the team behind it all is promising the return of a major missing character. Series creator Gege Akutami shocked fans last year when he suddenly returned to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with an official sequel, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Taking place decades after the end of the original series, it featured a new cast of characters while original series characters took a backseat. But even in that case, fans still got to see (much older) versions of their favorites anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo wrapped up its run earlier this year after a brief six month serialization, and during Shueisha’s Jump Press event it was announced that the third and final volume of the sequel series will be hitting shelves in Japan on May 1st. But while this is already a big deal on its own, it was also announced that the final volume will actually include an extra bonus chapter with “that character” who had been missing from the sequel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo to Return With New Chapter Featuring Missing Character

Courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Volume 3 will be hitting shelves in Japan on May 1st, but no English release dates for the sequel have yet to be announced as of this time. Accompanying the final volume’s release will be special character notes, along with a “bonus manga” showing the future appearance of a character who did not appear in the sequel originally. As for who this character is, unfortunately Shueisha is playing coy about it at the moment and only teasing them as “that character.” But given the scope of the sequel, there are a few possibilities.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo takes place about 80 years following the events of the original series, and only a few characters from the original make an appearance due to the shift in timeline. Many of the original characters have since died, and those who do appear are much older than they were before. This limited the kinds of returns from the original that fans got to see in the sequel, and ultimately left fans with quite a few questions about the state of the world when it all came to an end. But more importantly, many characters’ ultimate fates were unclear too.

Who Was Missing From Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While there were some major cameos from Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, and Nobara Kugisaki, there were a few mentions of other characters off-screen that never actually appeared like Aoi Todo. But there is one character who fans would likely want to see the most, and who was only briefly mentioned in the final chapter of the sequel. Megumi Fushiguro was confirmed to be dead with an off-hand mention from Nobara in the final chapter, and that’s something that really rubbed fans the wrong way.

Given how big of a role Megumi had played in the original Jujutsu Kaisen series, his absence from the sequel felt like one of the glaring missed opportunities from revisiting the world in the first place. But while he might have passed by the time the sequel begins, a special chapter revealing his future appearance would go a long way towards Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo having a much more satisfying conclusion. But then again, this could really be any character still alive coming back.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!