Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Yuji's Cursed Technique Debut

Jujutsu Kaisen thrives on the battlefield, and Yuji Itadori has always been a wildcard in that regard. The kid has been insanely strong his entire life, and Yuji's introduction to Sukuna only heightened his power. As of late, Yuji's power has been in question as Jujutsu Kaisen separated the boy from Sukuna, but now it seems the manga is gearing up to gift the boy a major boost.

The whole thing went live at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 this week. The fight checked in on Sukuna as he embraced his true form, but the power boost did not go without consequence. At the chapter's end, two familiar faces showed up at the frontlines, and Yuji's appearance there surprised everyone.

After all, Yuji is shown leaping down at Sukuna from the sky, and he looks... different. His facial features are sharper, and Yuji is shown biting at one of his arms. The hand on that arm has been sharpened, and the claws he has are very similar to those Sukuna has. As such, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are already speculating about Yuji's new power and whether it will mark the debut of his Cursed Technique.

After all, Yuji has proven his physical strength by mixing cursed energy with his martial arts, but that will not be enough to defeat Sukuna. The boy is going to need a major power boost to threaten the King of Curses, and the reveal of an innate Cursed Technique would help his cause. Given Yuji's cliffhanger cameo, some fans are curious whether Sukuna left enough of an imprint on Yuji to gift the boy his power. And if that is the case, well – Sukuna is going to face himself at some point.

For now, Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to set the record straight with Yuji, but fans are on edge over what's next. If you want to catch up on Gege Akutami's series, the manga can be found online using Manga Plus. So for those wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

