Jujutsu Kaisen Just Had the Manga's Most Shocking Death to Date

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has been working its way through the highly anticipated fight between Gojo Satoru and Sukuna, and the newest chapter of the series has settled their fight in the worst possible way with a majorly shocking death! Jujutsu Kaisen had reached an interesting new phase of the Culling Game arc as now the only way for Yuji Itadori and the others to escape was for them to somehow defeat both Sukuna and Kenjaku. Things seemed to turn things around, however, when Yuji and the others were finally able to free Gojo from the confines of the Prison Realm.

Ever since Gojo was freed, he had been locked in an intense fight with Sukuna as each chapter of the series swung back and forth in the either one's favor. The previous chapter of the series seemed to even declare Gojo the winner as he figured one of the tricks behind Sukuna's stolen Megumi Fushiguro tricks, and the newest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga made it plenty clear that this was far too early of a decision. In fact, the fight between them has ended in Gojo's bloody death.

JJK: How Does Gojo Die?

JJK: How Does Gojo Die?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 picks up in a surprising way as after the previous chapter saw Gojo figure out a way to win with his technique, he ends up speaking with Suguru Geto, Kento Nanami, and Yu Haibara in what he pieces together as his vision of the afterlife. Noting that he likely couldn't have beaten him even if Sukuna didn't have Megumi's Ten Shadows, and that Sukuna didn't even go fully out in their fight, Gojo lies bloodied on the ground as he has these visions with his final moments of life fleeting.

Sukuna celebrates (and it's revealed that Gojo has been cut in half completely) as he reveals that he had been using the fight against Gojo as a way to adapt Mahoraga's abilities to an even greater level. He had been essentially buying time through the fight to experiment and overcome Gojo's seemingly invincible technique and even compliments Gojo on the fight. It's the most shocking death in the series to date, and now the future of Jujutsu Kaisen is even more uncertain. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not Gojo is dead for good. He has died before after all.

