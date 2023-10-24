Jujutsu Kaisen May Have Just Teased Gojo’s Revival

Jujutsu Kaisen is a tense read even when nothing is going on. The manga’s slow periods are still wild enough to wind up fans, so you can imagine how badly Jujutsu Kaisen has fans tripping right now. Its latest arc has the entire fandom going nuts over the fate of Gojo Satoru. And now, one theory suggests the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has secretly telegraphed the sorcerer’s comeback.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest arc. Read on with caution!

The whole thing came to light on X (Twitter) as the fan JJK_Mya shared a little theory about the manga. Not long ago, Jujutsu Kaisen released its latest chapter, and the update features the title “Stupid Survivor”. The name caught the fan’s eye, and it did not take long to connect the Jujutsu Kaisen update to Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo.

After all, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is a cult favorite, and the wacky series has a famous theme song called “Stupid Survivor”. This could be a coincidence of course, but JJK_Mya went on to suggest something about the name. Stupid Survivor could be referring to Gojo in the future, and that is because Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo managed to revive one of its own protagonists after a fatal blow. If you are familiar with Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, you will know Tennosuke died in a very similar fashion to Gojo, but he was eventually revived.

Of course, this wild Jujutsu Kaisen theory has left the fandom split. There are a number of manga readers desperate for Gojo’s return, but there are just as many others against his revival. There is no denying Gojo’s popularity, but he is so strong that his birth quite literally impacted the universe. His death gives our other Jujutsu Kaisen heroes a chance to shine, but even still, there is no denying how missed Gojo is. So maybe – just maybe – the sorcerer can make a series comeback once Sukuna has been taken care of.

What do you think about this theory involving Gojo Satoru? Are you keeping up with Jujutsu Kaisen…?