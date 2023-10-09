Jujutsu Kaisen Finally Unpacks the Power of Sukuna's True Form

Jujutsu Kaisen has fully unleashed Sukuna's original form as the Culling Game arc continues through its climax, and the newest chapter of the series has started to unpack how much power Sukuna has in his true form. The Culling Game arc has reached an intense and surprising new phase as following Sukuna's defeat of Satoru Gojo has left Yuji Itadori and the others with a need to figure out how they can even defeat such a powerful monster. As Sukuna begins to use more of his true form, he's only getting stronger as the manga continues with each chapter.

With Gojo now defeated, the rest of the fighters had begun making their move on Sukuna. This began with Hajime Kashimo speeding towards the battlefield after his declaration that he would get the next shot at Sukuna following Gojo, and this fight resulted in Sukuna needing to fully unleash his true form now that he's completely dominated Megumi Fushiguro's body. And as the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen demonstrates, Sukuna's power is no longer going to be held back.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: Sukuna's True Form Power

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 kicks off right after Sukuna unleashed his true form, and Kashimo notices immediately that is is a "perfect" form for the King of Curses. It's explained that Sukuna's extra hands and mouths give him an advantage over other sorcerers because his hand signs are uninterrupted and his heart and lungs are "unburdened" when chanting a curse. It might be a wicked form to look at, but this form strengthens Sukuna rather than hold him back.

This was the form that annihilated many enemies in the past era, and that means it's likely going to be far more difficult for Yuji and the others to defeat such a monstrous form. With Gojo defeated, Megumi and Nobara gone, the options for Yuji and the others are going to be incredibly limited for what to do next. It's going to be tough to even survive fighting such a being let alone finding a way to win the fight. And that's all before dealing with whatever Kenjaku has planned.

What do you think of Sukuna's true form in action in Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!