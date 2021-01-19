Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Emotional Yuji and Megumi Moment

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen shared an emotional moment between Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushigoro in the newest episode. Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has finally returned for the second half of its first season, and it has started a brand new arc where Yuji will be taking on all sorts of new opponents from the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech sister school. But before the series can get rolling on the action for the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, Yuji had to reunite with his former teammates, Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushigoro. After finding out he was alive, Yuji and Megumi end up sharing a quiet moment with one another.

Episode 14 of the series featured the surprisingly hilarious reunion between the main trio as they found out Yuji was not only alive this entire time, but had been kept away from them. While they don't dig too deeply into why the two of them had been lied to, Megumi knows that something big happened with Yuji during that time and quietly asks him about it toward the end of the episode:

You know you can trust someone when that person can read you like an open book. When the question "you okay?" isn't posed in an ordinary way. Yuji, Megumi and Nobara are lucky to have each other.#JujutsuKaisen #JJK #呪術廻戦 #anitwt pic.twitter.com/8LKXgw4aRf — Jenna ᯓ (@itadoriCEO) January 15, 2021

While the two of them had not worked together for that long in retrospect, it's clear that the fights they had been a part of had made them much closer. Megumi was able to gleam just by Yuji's expression that he had gone through an ordeal, but he's also mature enough to accept that Yuji truly has already accepted what had happened to him. It was such a small "You okay?" but it held big meaning for the two of them.

But now the two of them also have to turn their attentions forward as Yuji and the rest of the Tokyo team prepare to face off against the Kyoto team in what's supposed to be a friendly competition. Yuji and Megumi will need to rely on one another once more, and things are only getting more intense from here!