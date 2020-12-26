Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Heartbreaking Opening Theme Update

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen surprised fans with a heartbreaking update to its opening theme sequence with the final episode of its first major cour! Jujutsu Kaisen will be returning in January with the final half of its inaugural season, and this means the anime will be making its return with brand new opening and ending theme sequences when it kicks off its second cour. This means fans had to say goodbye to the immensely popular first opening and ending themes, but Episode 13 also bid its own farewell to fans with a rather heartbreaking update.

Episode 13 is not only the final episode to feature "Kaikai Kitan" by EVE as the opening theme, but with the climax of the fight against Mahito rounding out the first major arc of the anime series, the episode also updated the opening theme sequence to add a small bit of detail to Yuji. Rather than simply just sleeping on subway, this time he wakes up with tears in his eyes.

he was crying :( pic.twitter.com/b2o4snd6He — hourly yūji (@itadorisource) December 26, 2020

It's a subtle change, but also reflects how this battle has changed Yuji forever. Not only did his attempt to save Junpei fail to a monstrous degree, but it also established that his fights against the cursed spirits are only going to get more intense from here. He's going to have to potentially kill people during these fights, and all of this terrible news at once has indeed taken its toll. This opening shows that while Yuji keeps up a brave front most of the time, this jujutsu world has changed him in significant ways that even he might not realize.

That will truly come to the test with the next arc of the series kicking off when Jujutsu Kaisen returns in January. The Kyoto Goodwill Event arc introduces plenty of new and returning faces, and will see Yuji get into even more intense fights than he has in the first half of the season. This will include a new opening and ending theme sequence too, so this final update was a final thematic stamp on the anime's run in 2020.

Did you catch this small update to Jujutsu Kaisen's opening in Episode 13? What did you think of the anime's debut cour of episodes? Where does it rank among your favorite releases of the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!