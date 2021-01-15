Watch: Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts New Opening and Ending

Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted a new opening and ending for its Kyoto Goodwill Event arc! Jujutsu Kaisen has finally returned from its brief holiday hiatus, and has debuted its first new episode of the year as it prepares to take on its second cour of episodes for the Winter 2021 wave of anime. With the return of the anime's debut season, Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the first steps into one of its most action-packed arcs yet as Yuji Itadori reunites with his fellow Jujutsu Tech students to take on fellow students from the Kyoto sister school.

This new arc, of course, comes with a brand new set of opening and ending theme sequences for the anime as well. The new opening theme of the series is titled "Vivid Vice" as performed by Who-ya Extended. You can check that out in the video above from TOHO animation's official YouTube account. The new ending theme is titled "Give it Back" as performed by Co Shu Nie, and you can find it below:

The second opening and ending theme sequences debuted with Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 14, and these kick off the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc which reintroduces some of the faces we saw during the first cour of the season along with plenty of new fighters. There will also be some major threats that were teased during the first few episodes that will be coming to light for this second half. That first set of episodes were really only scratching the surface of everything.

Joining the cast for the rest of the season are the likes of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mechamaru Ultimate, Rie Kugimiya as Momo Nishimiya, Satoshi Hino as Noritoshi Kamo, and Yoko Hikasa as Utahime Iori. Returning to the series are Subaru Kimura as Aoi Todo, Marina Inoue as Mai Zenin, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Kasumi Miwa. Not only were many of these characters in action in Episode 14, but you get even more teases of them in the second opening!

