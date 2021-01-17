Jujutsu Kaisen Puts Target on Yuji with Dark Assassination Plot

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has put a target on Yuji Itadori's back with a dark assassination plot. Jujutsu Kaisen has finally returned for the new year with its newest episode, and with it got started on a whole new arc introducing several new foes that Yuji and the rest of Jujutsu Tech will have to deal with in the coming episodes. Pairing together with their sister school in Kyoto, the two schools will be entering a competition to promote goodwill and cooperation between the two forces. But as it soon becomes clear later in the episode, Kyoto has some different plans in mind.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 14 introduces several new and returning Jujutsu sorcerers to take on Yuji and the reunited forces of Tokyo's own Jujutsu Tech, and they are making preparations for the competition to come. While the competition between the two schools is not supposed to be lethal, it's confirmed that Kyoto's secret main goal throughout the competition will be to actually kill Sukuna's vessel, Yuji, in the midst of all the chaos.

Although the outline of the competition is to focus on killing respective cursed spirits in order to raise a base score, the two teams are encouraged to interfere with one another in order to raise their odds for their respective teams. There's no respective rules, but the Kyoto side is planning to use this to make it seem like Yuji's death will be an accident in the midst of that battle.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Kyoto's principal, Gakuganji Yoshinobu, wants his students to kill Yuji as he's not officially seen as a person and thus won't be seen as more than an accident. He mentions that cursed energy is necessary to kill him, so now's the right time to do so. His students don't all agree with this plan, however, as Aoi Todo loudly expresses his distaste for the underhanded plan and wants no part of it when the competition officially begins.

This assassination plot further darkens the arc to come because while it got off to a light hearted start, it's now clear that Jujutsu Kaisen will be far more intense with each new episode than fans might have initially expected from such a gamified initial premise. But what do you think of this secret plot to kill Yuji?

