Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Yuji's Hilarious Reunion with Megumi and Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen's newest episode revealed the surprisingly hilarious reunion between Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki! After a lengthy hiatus for the holiday season, the anime based on Gege Akutami's original Weekly Shonen Jump series has finally debuted its first new episode of the year. This new episode not only began the second cour of the anime's inaugural season, but has ushered in a brand new arc that's set to take the action to a new level. But to start things out, some reintroductions were necessary. One that happened to be the most necessary was between Yuji and his former comrades.

After spending half of the first season working together with Nanami on other missions while getting himself stronger, Yuji finally reunited with Nobara, Megumi, and the rest of Tokyo's Jujutsu Tech. But after thinking he was dead this entire time, the two of them weren't exactly in the right mind to receive this reunion in the way Yuji had hoped. Making it tougher was Gojo's grandiose nature of the reveal, and thus making it hilarious for fans as a result.

Tada!! Itadori is back minna🎁............................ IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A EMOTIONAL REUNION😭?Gojo's Surprise! scene with Yuji was flopped pic.twitter.com/UY74mRxkhb — 🌺𝐬𝐔𝐚𝐇🌺 (@KawaiiOnnako) January 16, 2021

Episode 14 of the series begins the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc as members of the Kyoto sister Jujutsu Tech school have arrived in Tokyo for their annual competition between the two schools. When the line ups are being put together, it's here that Gojo reveals that Yuji is alive after Sukuna ripped out his heart several episodes before. The two of them cooked up a hilarious reveal which had Yuji popping out of a box.

But upon seeing him not only alive, but coming back in such a ridiculous fashion, Megumi and Nobara seemed more disgusted than anything. With completely blank faces, the two of them struggle to absorb the shock of the news overall. What's most important, however, is that after the hilarity and shock subsides, the two of them seem genuinely happy that Yuji has managed to stay alive.

Though the two don't pry too much about why he had to keep it a secret, there's an understanding between the three of them as they prepare to team up once more for the fights ahead.