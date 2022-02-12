Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Prepares Yuta for Next Fight in the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for Yuta Okkotsu’s next big fight in the Culling Game with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! The series has now made it through Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro’s first few hours in the midst of Kenjaku’s Culling Game tournament, and the two of them have thankfully accomplished the first major goal they had set out for. With this update now cemented, the series is getting ready to take a lot at how the fights in the other colonies are shaping up as the newest chapter of the series revisits how Yuta has been doing in the game thus far.

The newest chapter of the series shifts the focus to the Sendai Colony and it was quickly revealed that it was a much more intense situation that Yuji and Megumi found themselves in with the Tokyo No. 1 Colony. The higher tier of players here seem to have higher point totals and more deadly skills overall, but Yuta is quickly making short work of the situation by already disrupting the steady balance that the top players had set for themselves so far. Already taking out one of the heavy hitters, the final moments of the newest chapter see Yuta readying to take out another.

Chapter 174 of the series reveals that after Yuta was able to take out one of the strongest players in the colony, the other three at the top are readying to make their move as well since he essentially created a power vacuum. The four sorcerers were unable to make a move lest they be caught by the others, but now Yuta finds himself facing off a cursed spirit that has taken the form of a giant cockroach. Kurourushi was revealed to not only control a hive of roaches, but is a giant version of the insect as well with a powerful weapon of its own.

Seeing its abilities, Yuta figures out that to survive through the Culling Game for the rest of the time they’re going to be stuck in it, they are going to need to make enough points to come up with some new rules in their favor. At the same time, he’s going to need to move fast enough to make sure that the more dangerous players don’t make it out of the colonies. This means we’re likely going to be following Yuta for the next few chapters as he tries to make his Culling Game goals happen. Starting with taking out a giant roach.

What do you think? How do you feel about seeing more of Yuta in action in the coming chapters? How are you liking the Culling Game saga so far?