Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms Yuta’s Main Goal for the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen may be going on a break next week, but Gege Akutami gave readers something to think about with his latest update. The manga welcomed a new chapter this week that put all eyes on Yuta following his explosive return to the series. And now, we know what sorcerer is aiming to do during the Culling Game.

As it turns out, Yuta is getting in on the event for someone else’s sake. After all, Gojo Satoru is out of the picture right now, and Yuta wants to do part of his teacher’s job which he is out of commission.

The revelation was made when Jujutsu Kaisen put out its most recent chapter if you’re caught up. Chapter 174 checked on Yuta as he took down one of the Culling Games’ top players. It didn’t take long for another major sorcerer to find Yuta, and the quiet man was quick to accept the challenge. But first, he had to think whether the fight would hinder his true reason for joining the games.

“Shibuya exhausted everyone. Physically and emotionally, they’ve reached their limit. Sensei, I won’t let you kill your best friend a second time,” Yuta shared. “I will kill Kenjaku, and by myself, I will obtain 400 points.”

As you can see, Yuta has got his mind set on this new goal, and he isn’t about to let Gojo take it all on himself. As the boy mentioned, Gojo did have to kill Geto once before, and Yuta still feels for his teacher as such. Kenjaku is now rubbing salt in the wound by taking over Geto’s body, and our sorcerers need all the leads they can get on the ancient threat. So if Yuta has to win the Culling Games to make his goal a reality, so be it.

What do you think about Yuta's return to Jujutsu Kaisen? Are you confident the sorcerer will see his goal through to the end…?