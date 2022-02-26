Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Readies Yuta for Next Culling Game Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen is readying for Yuta Okkotsu’s next big fight in the Culling Game with the cliffhanger for the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami’s original manga series is taking some time away from Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro’s experiences in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony to update fans on some of the other characters making their way through the Culling Game, and first on this list has been Yuta as he continues making waves in the Sendai Colony. There was a distinct stalemate among the top sorcerers of the colony, and he’s shaken that up by taking out two of the heavy hitters.

The newest chapter of the series sees Yuta taking out Kurotsuchi, the second of these top players that had made a name for themselves in the Sendai Colony thus far. Just as how this curse had made a move on Yuta after he previously taken out another one of the powerful players in the previous chapter, Yuta’s newest victory here has pulled in the attention of yet another player as the final moments of the chapter kicks off his fight with the mysterious Takako Uro.

When fans first were introduced to the Sendai Colony, Takako was revealed to be a player who had already acquired 70 points who was the former captain of the Sun, Moon and Stars group of assassins working with the Toh group. It was teased that her particular Cursed Technique allowed her to control “the sky” but had yet to reveal what that actually meant beyond the sight of her body blending in with the air around her. It seems we’ll see that soon as the end of Chapter 175 sees her move into action.

After witnessing Yuta defeat Kurotsuchi with the use of his Reverse Curse technique (something that he had tried to keep hidden with some tricks, but was discovered anyway) pops up behind him before he can react and the final pages see a warped version of the sky cracking under some kind of pressure. It’s yet to be revealed what her technique actually is, but what is scary is that she moved faster than Yuta could keep up with and that’s going to be trouble to take on with the next chapter.

What do you think? Curious to see Yuta taking on his next major opponent? What are you hoping to see from Yuta in the Culling Game next?