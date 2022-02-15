Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts One of its Creepiest Powers Ever

Jujutsu Kaisen is not the kind of show you want to watch if you’re squeamish. The manga is just as bad if not worse as creator Gege Akutami isn’t afraid to push the limit with his artwork. These days, that is being proven easily enough with the Culling Game. And now, the manga has taken things a step further by detailing its creepiest curse yet.

The situation came to life courtesy of a new cursed spirit no one needed to know. As the Culling Games welcomed Yuta to the field, fans watched as the boy killed its top players. Once the shaman was gone, the spirit Kurourushi made his debut, and the curse is a literal cockroach with all the powers you’d expect.

“It’s name is Kurourushi,” the manga shares once Yuta encounters the new foe. “[It] has an endless appetite, and eating stimulates parthenogenesis. Having just awakened, Kurourushi found itself starving. Okkotsu interrupted its meal, so Kurourushi’s instincts direct it to devour him.”

As you can see, Kurourushi is not your average sorcerer for these games. Not only is he a cursed spirit, but the Jujutsu Kaisen fighter is a massive cockroach that can control a swarm of bugs. These cockroaches feed on sorcerers to gain more cursed energy, and these swarms all feed into Kurourushi’s main body. He uses that power to fight and reproduce asexually. And when things get too hard, well – Kurourushi can just go into hibernation to save his strength.

Now, Yuta is on the curse’s radar, link text. It will be interesting to see how the special grade sorcerer deals with his new foe. After all, Kurourushi has locked onto the man, and Yuta won’t be able to help Gojo out with this cockroach tailing his tracks.

What do you think of Kurourushi's horrifying powers? What would your worst fear look like if it were to become a curse itself?