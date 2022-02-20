Jujutsu Kaisen Shows Off Yuta’s Grossest Win Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen fans know there is one truth in the series, and that is not to underestimate Yuta Okkotsu. The boy might not look like much from the outside, but his lean frame is brimming with cursed energy. These days, he is using that power to achieve some new goals at the Culling Game. And in order to see his dreams through, Yuta just nabbed his grossest victory to date.

The whole thing came around by the end of chapter 175 as Jujutsu Kaisen is back from its short break. Creator Gege Akutami kept up with Yuta as he fought against one of the Culling Game’s top challengers, Kurourushi. The cursed spirit is a living cockroach, so fans knew this battle was going to be gross, but things hit the fan before long.

At one point, Yuta ends up being caught by Kurourushi, and it seems the sorcerer might be eaten by the cockroach. Even the other highest-scoring players believe that will be the case, but Yuta overcomes the odds as always. Though he wanted to avoid showing his true power, Yuta did use a Reverse Cursed Technique and delivered the blow… by mouth.

Yes, you did read that right. Yuta had no other choice but to use his mouth to deliver the final blow. He directed the technique’s output through his mouth, and to get a killing blow on the cockroach, Yuta locked lips with the spirit to ensure his attack hit.

Obviously, there are few people in this world who would want to kiss a cursed life-sized cockroach, and Yuta is still one of them. He didn’t want to do it, but Yuta knew it was his best shot at winning. Now, he is left to deal with the consequences of showing his hand, and Yuta seems to have sparked the attention of the game’s top female contestant.

