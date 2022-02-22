Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Can’t Believe Yuta Kissed Yet Another Curse

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest shows in anime, and despite it being geared towards young men, the series gets tons of love from girls around the world. The story’s action and focus on friendship have called in many of those fans, but its hunky heroes help just a bit. In recent years, just about every Jujutsu Kaisen fan has developed a crush on Yuta Okkotsu, and that is why the fandom is buzzing… you know, since the boy kissed another cursed spirit.

And yes, you did read that right. Yuta kissed another cursed spirit, and fans are starting to wonder if this is going to become a trend for the boy.

The whole thing happened this week when Jujutsu Kaisen put out chapter 175 for everyone to read. The update followed Yuta as he continued his fight through the Culling Game. After defeating its top player, Yuta found himself fighting a giant living cockroach imbued with cursed energy. And as expected, the sorcerer won the battle though at a cost.

During the battle, Yuta was held immobile at one point, and it gave the cursed spirit Kurourushi an opening to eat him. Fans knew Yuta wasn’t going to let that fly, so he was pushed into using his Reverse Cursed Technique even though he wanted to keep the skill under wraps. In order to get a lethal hit, Yuta kicked the cockroach and sent his cursed energy into Kurourushi mouth-to-mouth, and it did the job.

As you can see below, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are still reeling from the genius move, and they’re wondering whether Yuta is going to keep kissing these cursed. First, he laid one on Rika and just moved to Kurourushi. A third one could be in the cards, so Tokyo’s curses better keep their guard up.

What do you think of Yuta’s track record with curses now? Do you expect him to lock lips a third time or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

