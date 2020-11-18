Full Jump Festa Schedule Surfaces Online

✖

Jump Festa, like so many other big anime events that landed this year, is looking to go completely digital this year, making announcements for some of the biggest anime franchises that launched under the banner of "Shonen Jump" and fans can now begin to speculate fully based on the full schedule being released to fans. From the likes of Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and more, we can expect some big announcements when it comes to the manga stories of each Shonen entry as well as some possible giant details about their respective anime series!

While there hasn't been any details released about what each of the panels will be announcing, fans are speculating about what announcements will land for some of their favorite Shonen series. More than likely, we'll get more details about the next story arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, as the Moro Arc has come to a close in the pages of Akira Toriyama's latest series. While it is still up in the air as to whether or not the return of Dragon Ball Super's anime will be making a comeback, it's certainly something that fans have been waiting a long time to see.

Twitter User WSJ Manga shared the break down for Jump Festa 2021's schedule, giving us an idea of the series that will get the chance to reveal some new details about the future of their franchises that reside within the Shonen Jump universe that has been around for decades:

List of Jump Festa 2021 Stages and Studios: Jump Super Stages

· Weekly Shonen Jump: ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Dr. STONE, Jujutsu Kaisen.

· Jump SQ: New Prince of Tennis, World Trigger.

· Jump+: World's End Harem.

· V-Jump: Boruto, Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken. pic.twitter.com/VBVM2pa8k6 — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) November 18, 2020

While a number of anime franchises are looking to announce new entries into their pre-existing series across the world of manga and anime, fans are crossing their fingers that a new anime will be announced for one of the most popular Shonen series in Chainsaw Man.

What are you hoping to see announced at this year's Jump Festa taking place later this year? What are you predicting for the future of the world of Shonen Jump? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen Jump!