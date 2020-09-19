Jump Festa 2021 Confirms it Will Be Online this Year

✖

Jump Festa, the convention held by Shueisha every year to celebrate their properties, has announced it will be going online this year. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant that many events and conventions had to be cancelled, but one of the silver linings of all of this had been the branching out into new virtual celebrations. This meant that fans who are not usually able to attend these conventions were able to virtually attend panels and the like for the first time. Now this opportunity will extend to the Jump Festa convention for fans in Japan.

Following reports from earlier in the week, Shueisha has confirmed that they will be holding Jump Festa online this year. Jump Festa 2021 will be held from December 19-20, but there are unfortunately no other details as to how this will go down. The event usually happens each year in Tokyo as Shueisha uses this Winter event to promote upcoming anime adaptations and manga releases.

Along with no clear information as to how this virtual event will be handled (and whether or not it will be available to fans outside of Japan), there is also not much information as to what we can expect from Jump Festa 2021. There are a few notable Shonen Jump projects currently in the works such as The Promised Neverland's second season, My Hero Academia's fifth season, Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation, Dr. Stone's second season and more that will maybe show off some new information.

There is also the chance that brand new anime projects will be announced, but these are all the major reasons fans are hoping they'll be able to tune into Jump Festa this year now that it's moved online! But what do you think? Excited to see that Jump Festa will still be moving forward in some way this year? What are you hoping gets announced or shown off during the new convention? Which of Weekly Shonen Jump's anime lineup are you hoping to get more news for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!