Chainsaw Man Anime Rumors Flare with Jump Festa Update

✖

Rumors of a Chainsaw Man anime are beginning to flare up even more with a new update for Shueisha's upcoming Jump Festa event! Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has made a name for itself for being so wildly different from its peers in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the manga seems to be reaching its end soon fans have been clamoring for an anime adaptation. Rumors began to swirl earlier this Spring about how an anime for the series was in the works, and in the recent weeks those rumors have begun heating up thanks to some notable updates.

The latest update comes from Shueisha themselves as they have announced on their official Jump Festa website that there will be a special stage presentation for Chainsaw Man during the event later this year, and fans have taken this update to mean that an anime is most likely going to be revealed for the fan favorite manga series.

Greasing the wheels even further was an update not long ago of a new domain registered for the series noting that a new project could be in the works. We should note that nothing has been confirmed for an anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, one way or the other, at the time of this writing. But thankfully it won't be much longer before we get our answer as Jump Festa 2021 is creeping up steadily.

Jump Festa 2021 will be taking place online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and will be running December 19-20. Alongside the stage presentation for Chainsaw Man, it has also been announced there will be presentations for franchises such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Dr. Stone, Jujutsu Kaisen, World Trigger, and New Prince of Tennis.

Jump Festa is a special convention Shueisha holds each year that usually comes with some big announcements for their franchises. These range from new anime adaptations, trailers for upcoming seasons, new manga arcs and more. Now that Chainsaw Man has been included in the line up of presentations, cross your fingers that it means an anime adaptation is on the way!

But what do you think? Are you hoping Chainsaw Man gets an anime series? What studio are you hoping takes on this wild project? How do you feel about Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga release of the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!