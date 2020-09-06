First Jump Special Anime Festa 2020 Details Revealed

Jump Festa is one of the main conventions of the year for anime fans, and now the first details for its next one have been revealed by Shueisha. The newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump keyed fans into the Jump Festa convention set for the year. Like many of the other major conventions this year, Jump Festa will be branching out with a new virtual version due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed the "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020," this event will be taking place on October 11th through Shueisha's official YouTube channel completely for free.

As detailed by the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump pandemic (reported by Anime News Network), the Jump Special Anime Festa 2020 event will feature information from Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train, Dr. Stone's second season and more. This event is separate from the main Jump Festa convention, which usually takes place toward the end of the year each year.

The Jump Special Anime Festa is a special event where Shueisha screens special anime for various franchises in Shonen Jump, Jump SQ, and V Jump magazines. Usually these videos are screened across Japan, but now they will be available online. This event will feature talk shows featuring the cast members from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation releasing in October, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Not only that, but there will be a special promotional video for Dr. Stone's second season that is gearing up for its premiere next year. As part of the special premieres during the event, a special anime video will be screened based on Eko Mikawa's Bokyaku Battery manga currently running on the Shonen Jump+ website.

There has yet to be an official announcement regarding the upcoming Jump Festa 2021 convention, but there's a good chance that if we do get one later this year it will most likely be a virtual event as well considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, there has yet to be any word of an official English language take on Jump Special Anime Festa 2020 as of this writing.

via ANN