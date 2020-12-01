Dragon Ball Releases Jump Festa Promo

✖

Shueisha has released a new promo for the upcoming Jump Festa 2021 event! Each year in Japan, Shueisha holds a special event to highlight many of the ongoing and upcoming projects from its various Weekly Shonen Jump magazine properties. Things will be different this year, however, as the yearly event will be taking place entirely online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Shueisha will still be going all out for the presentation of this event as it will gather interested fans into a special virtual area that they will be able to walk around and experience.

Kicking off on December 19-20, fans in Japan will be able to access a special app to attend the Jump Festa 2021 Online. To give fans a tease of what this event will look like, the official Twitter account for the event has shared a special promo showing off the Shonen Jump influenced buildings and stages that will stream many of the new announcements for each of the major franchises.

As for what will be shown off at the upcoming event, it's not quite clear just yet. But it has been confirmed that franchises such as Dragon Ball (which the illustrator behind Dragon Ball Super's manga teased an involvement in), One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, The Promised Neverland, Dr. Stone, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Chainsaw Man, Black Clover, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will all be honored during Jump Festa 2021 in some way.

Each of these franchises currently has some major developments in the works, so there might be quite a few potential surprises as Shueisha looks ahead to their next year of releases. Regardless of what does or does not get announced, ComicBook.com will be here to keep you updated with any of the major announcements that might be revealed during Jump Festa 2021 Online.

But what do you think? What new announcements are you hoping to see during the event?