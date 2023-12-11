Jump Festa 2024 Schedule Breakdown

It is just about time, everyone! The end of the year is upon us, and that means the anime industry is gearing up for its next round of releases. The 2024 season looks primed for several anime hits, and of course, a number of them will come courtesy of Shueisha. That is why Jump Festa 2024 is on the horizon, and we've just been given its official schedule ahead of its start.

For those who don't know, the 2024 Jump Festa is slated to kick off this weekend. The event will take place from December 16-17th, and it will be done in person as usual in Tokyo. Just like we've seen in recent years, Jump Festa will livestream its stages for fans overseas, so you will be able to watch Stage Red and Stage Blue panels online.

As for the schedule itself, this weekend will be packed with Shonen Jump announcements. For more information on the event's breakdown, you can read its official schedule below:

Jump Super Stage Red:

Saturday, December 16th

10:30 am – Haikyuu



12:10 pm – Jujutsu Kaisen



1:50 pm – Blue Exorcist



3:30 pm – The Prince of Tennis II



5:10 pm – My Hero Academia



Sunday, December 17th

10:30 am – Kaiju No. 8



12:10 pm – Rurouni Kenshin



1:50 pm – Spy x Family



3:30 pm – Chainsaw Man



5:10 pm – One Piece



Jump Super Stage Blue:

9:30 am – Blue Box



10:45 am – Demon Slayer



12:00 pm – Dandadan



1:15 pm – Mashle



2:30 pm – Undead Unluck



3:45 pm – The Elusive Samurai



5:00 pm – Mission: Yozakura Family



Sunday, December 17th

9:30 am – Gintama



10:45 am – Bleach



12:00 pm – World Trigger



1:15 pm – Dr. Stone



2:30 pm – Hell's Paradise



3:40 pm – Tis Time for Torture, Princess



5:00 pm – Chained Soldier



Jump Studio

10:30 am – Weekly Shonen Jump Stage



11:30 am – Witch Watch



12:30 pm – Red Cat Ramen



1:30 pm – Sakamoto Days



2:30 pm – 2.5 Dimensional Seduction



3:30 pm – Jump SQ Stage



4:30 PM – Me and Rococo



10:30 am – Shonen Jump+ Stage



11:30 am – Akane-banashi



12:30 pm – Magilumiere Co.



1:30 pm – Boukyaku Battery



2:30 pm – Oshi no Ko



3:30 pm – Dark Gathering



4:30 pm – Moriarty the Patriot



What do you think about this schedule for Jump Festa 2024? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!