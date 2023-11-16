My Hero Academia Releases Jump Festa 2024 Promo

My Hero Academia has been around the block. Since its debut a few years back, Kohei Horikoshi's hit manga has gone on to become an anime phenomenon and fandom legend. It has hit up stages everywhere from San Diego Comic-Con to Jump Festa. And now, My Hero Academia has posted a new promo ahead of this year's Jump Festa.

Yes, that is right. The winter season is upon us, and that means Jump Festa 2024 is near. The event will go down next month in Japan, and we've been given a special promo by My Hero Academia ahead of the celebration!

New MHA visual released for jump festa 2024!!



Featuring winter AU Hawks, Rody, Deku, Shoto and Shinsou

As you can see above, the new promo brings a familiar My Hero Academia AU to life. Just like its steampunk and fantasy AUs, this reimagining puts out heroes in an all-new world. In the promo, we can find our favorites dressed warmly with animal familiars at their sides. And of course, Izuku's own familiar is a fluffy ram.

We are shown other heroes here like Shoto Todoroki with his snow leopard. Shinso appears with a black cat draped around his shoulders, and Hawks is present with a bird on his shoulder. The same can be said for Rody Soul as he is next to Izuku in this promo with a tiny bird, but don't worry about confusing the creature with the one Hawks commands. After all, the pro hero has a massive hawk on his shoulder.

Of course, My Hero Academia has released this promo for Jump Festa 2024 given its participation in the event. The superhero series will take the main stage at Jump Festa along with IPs such as One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, Blue Exorcist, and more. Other stages will be held at Jump Festa 2024 beyond its main room, and these panels will highlight Bleach, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dragon Ball, Witch Watch, and many more.

If you are interested in attending Jump Festa, the event is slated to go down between December 16-17. The convention will be held at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe convention center for anyone eager to visit. But of course, tickets for the event are hard to come by now that Jump Festa 2024 is a month out!

What do you think about this special My Hero Academia promo?