Dandadan Anime Rumor Sparks Ahead of Jump Festa

When it comes to the best shonen anime, there is always a changing of the guard. From Dragon Ball to Naruto and My Hero Academia, each generation has its big hits, and a new era is amongst us. After all, Weekly Shonen Jump has a slew of impressive new titles in print, and now one of them is rumored to be getting an anime at last.

According to a new rumor, Dandadan may be the next Shonen Jump title to head to the small screen. The report has surfaced online ahead of Jump Festa this December. After all, next month will welcome the annual event, and Jump Festa is the place for Shueisha to announce new titles. According to pages like Sugoi Lite, Dandadan is already in the midst of production, but no official word has been given on the report.

Of course, the update has fans clamoring over which studio should handle Dandadan. The supernatural shonen leans to the left with its odd plot and colorful characters. Many netizens believe Science Saru would be a solid choice for Dandadan given its work on Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken. Other studios like Bones could certainly handle the load of Dandadan, so if this anime report rings true, here's to hoping one of these companies oversees its production.

As for those unfamiliar with Dandadan, the series began in April 2021 under Shonen Jump's digital service. The manga is overseen by creator Yukinobu Tatsu, and Dandadan is one of the publisher's best titles of the decade. For those wanting to check it out, the Dandadan manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Tatsu's story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

