Naruto Celebrates Jump Festa 2024 With New Promo

Jump Festa is a long-running event that will normally reveal major announcements when it comes to the world of shonen series. Routinely discussing both the original manga series and their anime adaptations, Jump Festa 2024 has already announced some anime heavy hitters that will be a part of its annual event. Much like past years, the Naruto franchise is planning to present new information at this year's Jump Festa and has assembled the Uzumaki bloodline to help promote upcoming reveals.

Naruto has seen some big changes recently in both his anime and manga series. The anime has been on hiatus for a few months now, taking time off following the recent battle that saw Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki taking on the new head of the Kara Organization, Code. Earlier this year, four new episodes of the original Naruto series were planned to be released by Studio Pierrot, but the installments have been delayed indefinitely. On the manga front, things have changed astronomically as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given way to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Acting as the "Shippuden" to the sequel series, the ninja world has changed astronomically as the son of the Seventh Hokage is now considered public enemy number one in the Hidden Leaf Village.

In preparation of this year's Jump Festa, hitting Japan next month, new art sees Minato, Naruto Uzumaki, and Boruto Uzumaki sitting side-by-side for an Uzumaki family reunion. Unfortunately, neither Naruto nor Boruto was able to meet the Fourth Hokage alive, though Naruto did meet him when he was dead. Perhaps one day we'll see the three generations fighting side by side in the latest series of the shonen franchise, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

Some of the other major anime franchises that will be a part of this year's Jump Festa include My Hero Academia, One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8, Demon Slayer, Bleach, Dr. Stone, and many more. The event will take place specifically on December 16th and 17th in Japan, and if you don't live in the country, don't fret, as there will be streaming events when it comes to the anime event.

