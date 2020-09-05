Dr. Stone Season 2 Shares English Trailer

Dr. Stone's second season is currently in the works, and Crunchyroll has shared a new English subtitled version of the first trailer! During Crunchyroll Expo 2020 (which went virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), there was a special panel for Dr. Stone in which Crunchyroll confirmed that they will be streaming the second season upon its release. More importantly, they also confirmed that Dr. Stone's second season would be launching in January as part of the Winter 2021 anime wave. To commemorate the announcement, you can check out the new trailer in the video above!

Dr. Stone's second season will also be streaming its English dub with Funimation this January just like the first season. This trailer is our best look into the new season yet, and thankfully it won't be that much longer before we get to see what's to come in the Stone Wars saga of the anime series. This trailer also previously debuted for fans in Japan, but now it's got an official English translation.

The Stone Wars arc is one of the major fan favorites of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series, and the second season will be bringing it to life. This arc pits Senku's Kingdom of Science against the Tsukasa Empire once they begin their preparation during the Winter months for the inevitable war breaking out that Spring. It's a saga that introduces a whole new camp of characters who will change the dynamics in the series in quite a few notable ways.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

The first season of the anime came to an end last December, so considering that the second season is already on the way early next year that's not a bad wait in between each saga. Fans have been highly anticipating this one because that first season finale came to an end with a brief teaser confirming that the second season was already on the way.

Dr. Stone was also one of the best received anime releases of 2019 overall, so how are you feeling about the second season so far? Are you excited to see these new episodes in January? What are you most looking forward to seeing in the anime? Is there anything you hope is changed or removed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!