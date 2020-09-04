Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms Release Date with New Trailer

The anime debut for Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the most anticipated releases of the Fall 2020 anime season, and now it has confirmed its release date with a brand new trailer. When it was previously announced to be releasing in October, there was no word on when in October fans would be able to see it in action. But that wait is now over as Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted a brand new trailer to confirm that the new anime series will be making its debut on October 2nd in Japan. Thankfully fans outside of Japan won't have to wait too much longer than that.

Crunchyroll has confirmed they will be streaming Jujutsu Kaisen upon its release in Japan for fans in the North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS regions. Crunchyroll officially describes Jujutsu Kaisen as such:

"A boy fights... for 'the right death.' Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life.

One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

Directed by The God of High School's Sunghoo Park, the cast for the new Jujutsu Kaisen anime series includes Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki, Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zen-in, Kouki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, and Tomokazu Seki as Panda.

