My Hero Academia, Black Clover Star Starts Hiatus Following Surgery

Junichi Suwabe, one of anime's veteran voice actors, is finally at home recovering after surgery. Taking to social media, the Japanese star penned a letter to fans announcing his recent discharge from the hospital. Suwabe reveals he was hospitalized for a week after surgery, and his recovery is going well.

For those unaware of Suwabe's stay at the hospital, the actor shared plans for a hiatus back in December 2023. The voice actor announced he would kick off 2024 with a hiatus as he needed to undergo surgery. Suwabe did not reveal what surgery he needed, but the actor did say the treatment would resolve his ongoing medical condition.

At this time, Suwabe has not announced his return from hiatus as he's in recovery. Fans are now sending their best wishes to the actor as he is now relaxing at home. Of course, anime fans are eager to see the star resume work as soon as possible, and Suwabe has plenty of roles at his command.

For instance, Suwabe has been in headlines as of late for voicing Grimmjow in Bleach. The actor also oversees Aizawa in My Hero Academia as well as Yami in Black Clover. From Fate/Stay Night to Black Butler, Suwabe is in hot demand as an anime voice actor. Still, nothing is more important than one's health, and Suwabe has put himself first this year with his surgery.

