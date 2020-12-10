Junji Ito Collaboration Shows Off New Tomie Art

✖

Junji Ito might be having a monumental 2021 thanks in part to his Adult Swim anime adaptation of one of the mangaka's most legendary stories in Uzumaki, but 2020 still has some surprises in store for fans of the master of horror with a Tomie collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto's S'YTE for some hot new apparel! Though Tomie was originally supposed to receive a live-action series via the streaming service known as Quibi, the platform shuddered and thus meant that Ito's story of a supernatural succubus might be dead in the water when it comes to this particular adaptation!

Though the Quibi adaptation for Tomie might be deceased, there are plenty of live-action adaptations for this unique Junji Ito tale that has arrived in Japan. With several live-action movies following the supernatural girl who holds a unique power over men having arrived over a number of years, the films tend to vary from fantastic to straight-up bizarre. One of the films, which goes by the actual title of Tomie Vs Tomie, involves two girls who receive DNA from the original succubus and find themselves pitted against one another. Needless to say, the world of Tomie is one of the most expansive, and bizarre, from the prolific creator known as Junji Ito!

Twitter User Comic Nemuki shared this collaboration between Junji Ito and Yohji Yamamoto's S'YTE, placing new painted images of Tomie on some impressive apparel that send shivers down our spine in an anticipation of new stories from the master of horror within the world of manga:

Though we have yet to get an official release date for the upcoming Adult Swim anime of Uzumaki, the story created by Junji Ito that focuses on a cursed town obsessed with spirals, fans are hyped for the arrival of this new anime considering how the series is looking to stay true to the art style of the master of horror!

