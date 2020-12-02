Junji Ito Collection Gets a Wave of Creepy Funko Pops

Funko is taking time out of their busy schedule of launching new anime Pop figures for franchises like My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball to focus on the art of Junji Ito. More specifically, the Junji Ito Collection horror anthology anime series.

The new wave of Junti Ito Pop figures include Yuuko with a slug tongue, a version of Souichi Tsujii with chopsticks and a bug, the immortal succubus Tomie, the model and serial killer Fuchi, and the cursed Hideo exclusive. Pre-orders links for each of the Pop figures can be found below.

Funko's first Junji Ito Pop figure featured Souichi chewing on nails with a voodoo doll in one hand and a hammer in the other. That Pop figure launched back in September as a NYCC exclusive. You can still order one here at Hot Topic for $15.

If you are unfamiliar, the Junji Ito Collection on Crunchyroll is described as follows:

"The works of one of the most famous Japanese horror manga artists, Junji Ito, finally gets animated! This will be an omnibus animation where each episode will star different protagonists such as the famous Tomie, Soichi, and Fuchi!"

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.