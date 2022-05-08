Junji Ito Cosplay Darkly Brings Souichi to Life

✖

This fall, one of the scariest manga series ever created is set to receive its first anime adaptation in Junji Ito's Uzumaki, a story that sees a remote town plagued by a curse unlike many others seen in the history of fiction. While Ito continues to create new scary stories long past the release of Uzumaki, one fan has decided to once again dive into the creator's past by creating some spooky Cosplay of one of the most notorious creations of the mangaka.

With so many different stories having been created by Junji Ito in the past, it's tough to narrow down a "mascot" when it comes to his work, though you could make a worthwhile argument that Souichi is one of the most recognizable characters from the roster of creatures created by the horror mangaka. Joining the likes of Tomie, the Model, the walking shark, and more, Souichi is a mischievous young student that dives into the world of the supernatural, using black magic to fulfill his black desires. While Ito hasn't hinted at Souichi's return any time soon, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see him return in the future.

Instagram Cosplayer Coraille Cos is able to use a combination of some dynamic make-up effects and clothing to bring the mischievous creation of Junji Ito to life, months before Adult Swim is set to release Ito's anime adaptation of a town that is plagued by an obsession with spirals:

While Toonami is looking to release its anime adaptation of Uzumaki later this year, this might be the only story from Junji Ito that the programming block jumps into in the future. In a statement on Twitter, the co-creator of Toonami, Jason DeMarco, stated that there might not be any other Junji Ito adaptations coming from Cartoon Network:

"If I'm being honest it's been very very challenging to adopt that style. I don't know if we could do it again."

What other Ito stories are dying for anime adaptations? What has been your favorite creation from the master of horror to date?