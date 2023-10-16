Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two Shares Exclusive Clip: Watch

It won't be long now until the Justice League teams up with RWBY once more! Rooster Teeth Animation and Warner Bros. Animation are working with DC on the crossover event's second installment. Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two is on schedule to debut digitally on October 17, and we've got an exclusive new look at the project!

As you can see above, the new clip shows Batman in action as he fights an elephant-like monster in the middle of the city. It doesn't take long before Cyborg shows up with a high-tech strategy to defeat the beast, but it is clear the solution is only temporary.

If you are not familiar with this RWBY x Justice League collab, the whole thing kicked off in a previous film. Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One got everything going as it brought Grimm to Earth with all-new power. The epic crossover forced heroes like Vixen and Cyborg to work alongside RWBY to save the world. And now, there are even more Justice League members joining in on the fun.

Jamie Chung will star in this new film as Black Canary while David Dastmalchian brings the Flash to life. Laura Bailey (Wonder Woman), Troy Baker (Batman), Travis Willingham (Superman), and more will come to life in this new animated feature. Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two is co-directed by Yssa Badiola and Dustin Matthews. So if you want to know more about the upcoming release, you can read the synopsis for Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two below:

"On the heels of successfully escaping a deadly digital trap, the members of the Justice League emerge in their own world to discover that Grimm, ravenous creatures from Remnant, have overtaken Earth! In order to defeat the monsters, they must call on their new friends – Team RWBY – for help!"

