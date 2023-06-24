Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One Max Release Date Announced

The Justice League and RWBY worlds have collided with a special new crossover movie project that brought the heroes of both worlds together against the Grimm, and now even more fans will be able to check it out in action with Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One streaming with Max in the near future! Rooster Teeth has had some big projects for the RWBY franchise in the last few years as not only did the main animated series return for Volume 9, but it even had a full anime production that hit screens around the world last year.

But the biggest of the new RWBY projects announced was a special crossover planned with the super heroes of DC Comics fame. Warner Bros. Discovery teamed up with Rooster Teeth for Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen that released on Blu-ray and DVD earlier this Spring. Now even more fans will get the chance to check out the first part of this massive crossover between worlds as Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One will be streaming with Max beginning on July 24th as announced by Warner Bros. Discovery. You can check out the previously released trailer below:

How to Watch the Justice League x RWBY Crossover Event

Originally releasing on Blu-ray and DVD earlier this April, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One sees the DC Comics heroes Superman, Batman and more suddenly appear in Remnant with whole new looks in store. Becoming teenagers in the process and needing to adapt to this new world, it's a new take on the classic DC Comics heroes. As for what to expect from the new movie (with a Part 2 now in the works for a release in the future), Warner Bros. Entertainment teases the story of Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One as such:

"Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One finds the Justice League facing off against a new horror: adolescence! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are surprised to find that not only have they materialized on a strange world called Remnant, but they've also been transformed into teenagers. Meanwhile, the heroes of Remnant – Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang – find their world has been mysteriously altered. Can the combined forces of the Justice League and Team RWBY return Remnant to normal before a superpowered Grimm destroys everything they know?"

Will you be checking out the Justice League x RWBY crossover when it releases with Max next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!