Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire SDCC 2023 Panel Cancelled Amidst Actors’ Strike

It turns out Legendary Entertainment was preparing to bring the next big entry in the MonsterVerse to San Diego Comic-Con this year, but has since cancelled its plans for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire admits the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike according to a new report. Legendary Entertainment first announced Godzilla vs. Kong would be continuing with a new movie quite some time ago, but officially revealed the titled for the fourth movie in the MonsterVerse earlier this Spring. Although it’s planned for a release next year, it’s been revealed that there were plans in place to show it off this Summer.

According to a recent report from Variety, the cancelled panel for Legendary Entertainment at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2023 was going to not only feature Dune: Part Two, but was also going to feature a first look at Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with stars with Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry in attendance. While it’s not revealed in the report what this first look would have entailed, this event is just one of the many San Diego Comic-Con panels now cancelled with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

What to Know About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently scheduled to premiere on March 24, 2024, and will feature Adam Wingard returning to direct, Simon Barrett writes the script, and currently confirmed returning stars include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

“This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

