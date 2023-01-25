RWBY Volume 9 is Coming to Crunchyroll, Reveals Release Date

It has been quite a while since RWBY fans got to see Volume 8, and now thankfully it won't be much longer before the next wave of episodes as Volume 9 now has a release date as it will be exclusively releasing with Crunchyroll! Volume 8 of the series left fans on quite the shocking cliffhanger, and ever since there has been a huge amount of anticipation over what could be coming next. Following a previous tease confirming Volume 9 would be coming this year, Warner Bros. Discovery's Rooster Teeth has officially announced that fans will be able to check out new episodes on February 18th!

Warner Bros. Discovery's Rooster Teeth has revealed that RWBY Volume 9 will premiere on February 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM CT, and there will be a one-year exclusive release with Crunchyroll. With the RWBY franchise becoming more and more of a full-on anime over the last few years (with the likes of RWBY: Ice Queendom further breaking that mold), Volume 9 has now made the complete jump to streaming with plenty of more anime projects on Crunchyroll's service. You can check out the most recent teaser for Volume 9 below:

How to Watch RWBY Volume 9

With RWBY Volume 9 premiering with Crunchyroll this February, it's also the best time to catch up with everything that's gone down so far. If you wanted to find the first eight volumes of the series, you can now find RWBY streaming with on Rooster Teeth FIRST and Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from RWBY Volume 9, Warner Bros. Discovery's Rooster Teeth teases it as such:

"After the harrowing events of Volume 8, our heroines are thrust into an unknown world–the Ever After! However, once Team RWBY explores this strange and mysterious realm, they quickly discover it might not be quite as unknown as they first assumed. As they journey to find a way back home, they'll have to overcome some of their toughest challenges yet–the struggle of their own identities, and whether or not they're equipped to stop Salem."

