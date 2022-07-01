RWBY/Justice League Crossover Film Announced

RWBY has recently made a comeback with the series' latest season of its anime via RWBY: Ice Queendom, which sees the four notable anime heroines returning to the small screen. With Rooster Teeth producing this original series, a major film has been announced that will see the anime property teaming up with DC Comics for RWBY/Justice League, which originally arrived as a comic book series in 2021.

While there hasn't been an official film that saw the Justice League crossing over into the world of anime by directly coming into contact with anime heroes, the DC Animated Universe created a number of movies that used a style similar to the medium of anime. Batman: Gotham Knights and Batman: Ninja for example saw anime studios trying their hand at the Dark Knight. With the arrival of this new crossover film in 2023, perhaps DC is looking to get more into the anime game.

One of the biggest crossovers between the world of anime and the world of comic books is getting its own movie, as the heroines of RWBY will be joining forces with the Justice League, as the official Twitter Account for RWBY confirms:

#RWBY's first feature film is coming in 2023!!!



The film will introduce a new original RWBY/DC crossover story with The Justice League. The RWBY/Justice League comic book series was a breakthrough hit, & this will expand the world of the crossover with a wholly original story! pic.twitter.com/5r3KgP6lgo — RWBY (@OfficialRWBY) July 1, 2022

The original description for the crossover that saw members of the Justice League getting an anime makeover as worlds collided read as such:

"RWBY/Justice League introduces fans of manga and superheroes to the Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent and Diana Prince of Remnant, fighting with Team RWBY. A new Grimm is running rampant across the island of Patch, and Ruby and Yang must team up with a young red and blue-clad farm boy to stop it! Meanwhile, Blake meets a mysterious woman who's suddenly appeared on Menagerie, but her purpose for being there remains a secret. And why does she act like she hasn't been around modern society?"

The original series was seven issues long, put together by creators Marguerite Bennett, Aneke, Stephanie Pepper, and Emanuela Lupacchino.

DC has also taken the opportunity to explore the world of manga in recent years, with manga series focusing on Batman, the Joker, Superman, and the Justice League being released in the past.

What do you want to see from this new crossover film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of crossovers.