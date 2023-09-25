Kagurabachi Reveals Its Hero's Tragic Backstory

If you have not heard of Kagurabachi yet, just give it some time. The manga made its grand debut this month, and it is already taking over the fandom. The story's sleek characters and supernatural flair have netizens betting on Kagurabachi's success under Shonen Jump. And now, the manga has solidified its top hero by outing their tragic backstory.

After all, every shonen hero needs to have had a hard past. From Naruto to Son Goku, a good hero needs good trauma, and Kagurabachi noted that for Chihiro.

After all, the manga's new chapter revealed how our scarred swordsman became the vengeful fighter we know. The manga hinted as much with its first chapter, but this week, readers learned Chihiro's dad was killed. The goofball of a blacksmith was killed during an attack on his compound, and Chihiro was there to witness it all.

According to Kagurabachi chapter two, Chihiro faced a gang of bloodthirsty sorcerers who wanted to steal a bunch of enchanted swords from his dad. The kid passed out during the affair, and he awoke to a nightmare. Chihiro found his father dead in a pool of blood while all of his swords were stolen. In the end, it turns out Chihiro's old man managed to save his latest enchanted sword, and the blade was gifted to Chihiro upon his father's passing.

As you can imagine, Chihiro was traumatized by the whole affair, and he wanted nothing more than to find those who killed his dad. After all, the boy's father always said swords are to be used by good men. Chihiro dedicates himself to find the sorcerers who killed his father to tell them the lesson, and since then, the kid has been training nonstop under his uncle.

At just two chapters, Kagurabachi has set up a high-stakes plot for Chihiro, and his opponents are downright nefarious. Creator Takeru Hokazono has a lot to explore with this tale now that it has begun. So hopefully, readers will get to see whether Kagurabachi lives up to expectations in the coming weeks and months.

What do you think about this peek into Kagurabachi's backstory?