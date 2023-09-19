Kagurabachi Celebrates Massive Debut With Special Trailer

Kagurabachi has debuted its first chapter in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it's been such a success that a special trailer has been released to hype its debut! Shueisha has been clearing out its magazine and making room for some new series to make their debuts over the next few weeks, but one of the new entries had been garnering a lot of buzz from manga fans online before it even made its official debut. Now that it's here, Kagurabachi has gone on to already break some big records as more fans flock to see the new series in action.

Takeru Hokazono has made their debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with Kagurabachi, a manga series that introduces fans to an intense world of samurai, Yakuza, and sorcerers with a very hate filled protagonist at the center of it all and it's already gone on to massive success with fans with only its first chapter alone. Celebrating Kagurabachi's debut with Shonen Jump, Shueisha is highlighting the manga's biggest moments from the first chapter with a cool trailer showing off why it's been such a draw for fans already.

What Is Kagurabachi?

Kagurabachi, created by Takeru Hokazono, introduces fans to Chihiro Rokuhira, a boy who once trained under his father to become a katana swordsmith. His father's famous for crafting many weapons that helped in a war that took place 15 years before, but the first chapter teases that something happens to Chihiro's father to set him on a new path as 38 months later he's much different. Chihiro's shown with a big scar on his face, and he's been hunting down a mysterious group.

Filled with hatred for this group, the first chapter sees him cut down a room full of Yakuza with ease, and it's revealed that Chihiro's katana is actually imbued with magic powers. The end of the chapter reveals he's hunting down a group of sorcerers named the Hishaku, and will cut them down by any means necessary. It's already heating up with fans, and thus all eyes are on the next chapter.

You can check out the first chapter of Kagurabachi for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library to see what all the fuss is about.