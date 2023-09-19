Kagurabachi Marks Record-Breaking Launch Under Shonen Jump

When it comes to manga fans, there is one thing you should know. The fandom should never be underestimated. From shojo fanatics to shonen supporters, readers go hard for their favorite series. It isn't often a brand-new series is able to churn that kind of dedication, but it does happen. Kagurabachi is proof as much because the Shueisha series is drawing massive buzz.

This week marked the debut of Kagurabachi, and the series is already skyrocketing. Created by Takeru Hokazono, Kagurabach has all the ingredients to succeed. Its lead has an effortlessly sleek design, there is plenty of supernatural flair, and we've got some wild swordplay. With just a single chapter to its name, Kagurabachi is a clear hit, and fans are already hooked.

And Kagurabachi has surpassed Black Clover and SpyxFamily in Mangaplus now too. Will it surpass Dandadan next? pic.twitter.com/lRXzYo3sDR — Shonen Salto (@ShonenSalto) September 19, 2023

Need proof? Well, you can look at Manga Plus to see all the evidence. The site ranks its top-performing series, and it is incredibly rare to see newcomers in the top. Kagurabachi has blown away that truth by entering the top ten of Manga Plus. The series has enough hits that it has usurped both Black Clover and Spy x Family. The latter two series are absolute hits with readers globally, so Kagurabachi's victory must be acknowledged. At this point, the new series is close to overcoming Dandadan in ninth place, so Hokazono is doing something right.

As for the fandom itself, well – Kagurabachi is thriving. From fan art to shorts and fan-made OSTs, manga readers are showing out for Kagurabachi. The new series is enjoying one of the strongest debuts in manga's modern history. Now, only time will tell whether its editorial team can keep on delivering fire in the face of immense pressure.

Want to check out Kagurabach for yourself? The series is available to read through the Shonen Jump app as well as the Manga Plus service. There is just one chapter out now, but more are on their way!

(Photo: Shueisha)

