Kagurabachi Gets Wild Shoutout From Singapore's Government

There are few things we love more than wild anime crossovers. In the past decade, the anime industry has explored tons of new territory as it has grown globally. These days, a number of hit manga have joined those ranks as graphic novel sales are up across the world. And now, it seems Kagurabachi has become so big that it has nabbed the eyes of the Singapore government.

Yes, we're totally serious. The whole thing popped up online not too long ago. Over on Facebook, Singapore locals were surprised when its Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment posted a PSA that riffs off Kagurabachi.

Official Singaporean Government Ministry references Kagurabachi in a social media post. pic.twitter.com/Ys5JuSAISL — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) October 30, 2023

"Our battle against waste will be hard-fought," the tribute reads. "There are several ways to join the right, like arming yourself with a reusable bag the next time you go grocery shopping. Check here for more ways you can combat waste!"

The post itself features fan-art of a man grocery shopping, but he has been modeled after Kagurabachi's lead. Chihiro has inspired this Singaporean shopper to use his leek like an enchanted blade, and to be honest? We are totally obsessed.

You might think this fan-art is nothing more than a coincidence, but you would be wrong. The Singaporean office even included a Kagurabachi hashtag to credit the Shonen Jump series. So even though it has less than 10 chapters to its name, the series is already making major waves globally.

If you have not checked out Kagurabachi, you can always get onboard with the breakout hit. The new series can be read on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Kagurabachi below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

