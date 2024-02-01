Kagurabachi Volume One Is Already Selling Out

Kagurabachi's manga has been one of the most popular new releases in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in recent years, and it turns out the first volume of the series is already selling out before it even hit shelves in Japan! Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga had one of the most unique manga debuts in recent memory as the series hit high viral points with fans on social media before the first chapter had even debuted. It had gotten to the point where fans were already hoping to see it get an anime, and that fervor has been steady through the manga's official run so far.

Kagurabachi has been running successful in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it was announced that the first volume of the series will be hitting shelves in Japan beginning on February 2nd. But as fans hotly anticipate the physical release of the new series, it turns out that this volume is already selling out with venues like Yahoo! Japan and Rakuten Books according to listings spotted by fans like @KagurabachiNews on X. Which means it's already getting an international appeal for its manga volume before it has even made its official launch.

Kagurabachi Volume 1 is sold out on Yahoo Japan and Rakuten Books!! This is 3 days before Volume 1 is even out officially (Feb 2nd)! W or W news?!#Kagurabachi #カグラバチ pic.twitter.com/PaerJf7GL2 — Kagurabachi News (@KagurabachiNews) January 30, 2024

What Is Kagurabachi?

Kagurabachi first launched with Weekly Shonen Jump on September 1st last year, and currently has under 20 chapters of its run at the time of this writing. The manga has been a massive hit with fans, and is already getting ready for a new arc with no signs of slowing down any time soon. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can find Kagurabachi's manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.

As for what to expect from the popular manga series, Shueisha teases Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi as such, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

