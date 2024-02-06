Kagurabachi Brings Manga to Life With Historic Motion Comic: Watch

It is difficult to explain the phenomenon that is Kagurabachi. The manga series went live last fall, and in its time, the fantasy action series has become a huge hit. To be honest, Kagurabachi's fame began well before its launch as fans turned the series into a meme before chapter one went live. Nowadays, the story is pulling impressive numbers at Shueisha, and the company just gifted Kagurabachi a historic gift to celebrate. A motion manga was created for the series, and it gives voices to all of our Kagurabachi faves.

As you can see above, the first chapter of Kagurabachi has been adapted in a motion comic by Shueisha. The clip was released with two others adapting the manga's second and third chapters. In these videos, Kagurabachi unpacks its origin story with top-tier acting, and Shueisha did not spare any expense when it came to casting.

After all, Chihiro Rokuhira is the manga's lead, and the publishing company hired Shoya Ishige to play the swordsman. If you do not know that name, Ishige is the voice of Wakana Gojo in My Dress-Up Darling, and he also oversees Saga Ninokuru in Ayakashi Triangle. As for Shiba, the character is voiced by Jun Fukushima who is known best for playing Kazume in Konosuba. The actor also starred in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as well as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

Kagurabachi herded some impressive talent to oversee its historic motion manga as it is the first ever done by Shueisha. Not even major series like Chainsaw Man got this kind of treatment by the publisher, so Kagurabachi marks a turn in the industry. The manga's massive reputation outside of Japan has interested Shueisha, and it is now ready to lean on Chihiro big time. After all, Kagurabachi volume one was just published in Japan and has already sold out. So if you are not in on this series, you will want to catch up ASAP.

Want to know more about Kagurabachi? No problem! You can read up on its synopsis below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

