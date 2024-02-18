Kagurabachi Team Reveals Their Goal is to Get an Anime

Kagurabachi's manga is one of the hottest new series running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the creative team behind it all revealed their goal is to get an anime adaptation someday! Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi has been a massive hit with Shonen Jump before even the first chapter of the series released, and fans were showing so much support that they had imagined an anime got picked up for it before the manga even began. An anime adaptation seems like a possible dream if the manga continues its success, but it's going to be a much longer process than fans might wonder.

Kagurabachi has been such a massive hit that it's even taken the creative team behind the manga by surprise as it's a hit with overseas fans. But even with all of this early popularity, an anime adaptation isn't quite guaranteed. In fact, getting an anime is the goal of the creative team as the editor behind it all, Takuro Imamura, opened up about in an interview with Shueisha's MangaPlus service. Hoping for more popularity for the manga, an anime is their overall goal as well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Kagurabachi's Goal to Be an Anime

"I hope it'll become an even more popular manga," Kagurabachi editor Imamura answered when asked about future plans and goals for the series. "Thankfully, the international popularity is extremely high, so I'd like to keep up the popularity in Japan as well. Eventually, our goal is to make it into an anime!" Imamura was very surprised to see the series was hitting it big with fans outside of Japan as well,"[S'ince [Hokazono's] creating it with the intention of gaining popularity in the Jump magazine, we hadn't consciously considered how it might appeal internationally."

That popularity hit the editor by surprise, "When I heard it was buzzing overseas after the serialization started, I was surprised, thinking, 'Wait, it's popular there' It was a pleasantly unexpected response, like a happy miscalculation." But that success is now throwing off the creator or editor by any means as it seems like the next major goal for the series is to one day get an anime adaptation.

