Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrates Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending With Kaguya

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its seven year run to an end with the latest chapter, and Japan's top cosplayer is celebrating in style with some perfect cosplay of Kaguya Shinomiya! Aka Akasaka's original manga series first kicked off its romantic comedy shenanigans back in 2015, and now with over 280 chapters of the series under its belt the series has come to an end. Kaguya and Miyuki got closer together than ever before with the final moments of the series, and it capped off all of their struggles to get one another to confess that sparked everything to begin with.

With Kaguya-sama: Love is War wrapping up its run with the newest chapter in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine, the franchise celebrated in a pretty big way by tapping into Japan's top cosplayer Enako (who as of this writing has amassed over one million followers on Twitter for her work thus far) ffor a special project in which she brought the series' main heroine Kaguya Shinomiya to life through cosplay. Sharing to her official Twitter account, Enako bid the series goodbye in a major way! Check it out below:

How to Watch and Read Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War might have ended its manga run, but the anime franchise will be continuing with a new project soon. Following the third season of the anime, it was announced that the franchise would be branching out with its debut feature film that will be hitting theaters across Japan later this year. Titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss Never Ends, the film has yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing, unfortunately.

If you wanted to check out the manga, you can now find the first 260 chapters of the series now through Viz Media's Shonen Jump digital library. As for the anime, you can now find the first three seasons streaming with Crunchyroll.