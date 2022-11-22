Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie is Coming to the United States Next Year

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is getting ready to make its feature film premiere across Japan in just a few more weeks, but the big movie has actually announced that fans in the United States will get the chance to see it themselves when it gets an international release next year! When the third season of the anime wrapped up its run earlier this year, the franchise announced it will be continuing with its very first movie taking on the next major arc from Aka Akasaka's original manga. With its holiday setting, it's going to hit at just the right time in Japan.

During a special panel for the movie at Anime NYC in which fans got to see the first third of its events, it was announced that Aniplex of America will be bringing Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- to theaters in the United States some time in February 2023. It's likely going to be a limited screening event given that it will be launching in select theaters, but at least fans outside of Japan will get the chance to check out this new movie soon enough! You can see the announcement below:

#NEWS Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- is coming to select theaters in the U.S. on February 2023! 💋 pic.twitter.com/loOjQX3dws — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) November 20, 2022

How to Watch Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Movie in 2023

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- will first be hitting theaters across Japan later this December, but with its United States launch next year that means there is plenty of time to catch up with the events of the first three seasons of the anime in order to be properly ready for the new arc playing out in the movie. If you were curious to do so, you can find the first three seasons of Kaguya-sama: Love is War streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the third season of the anime as such:

READ MORE: Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie Shares New Trailer | Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie Releases New Holiday Themed Posters

"From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can't be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of 'How to get the other to confess their love first.' This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love."

Are you going to check out Kaguya-sama: Love is War's debut feature film when you get the chance next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!