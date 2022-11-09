Kaguya-sama: Love is War Shares Holiday Posters Ahead of Its Movie Premiere

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be making its comeback to theaters across Japan later this year with its debut feature film, and fans got a new look at Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- with some special new posters to help celebrate the holidays! The third season of the anime for Aka Akasaka's original manga series wrapped up its run earlier this year, but rather than continue with a fourth season as many had expected, the franchise will be adapting the next major arc of the series with the first feature film hitting theaters overseas very soon.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- takes place shortly after the events of the third season, and the titular "The First Kiss Never Ends" arc is set around Christmas time as each of the main characters go through a massive event that changes their perspective on things for the rest of the series moving forward. To celebrate the Christmas setting for the movie, Kaguya-sama: Love is War dropped some special new posters showing off the main characters' makeovers for the movie:

When Does Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Movie Come Out?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss Never Ends- will be hitting theaters in Japan beginning on December 17th, but has yet to set an international release date as of this writing. But a major clue that we will be getting one sooner rather than later is that Crunchyroll has announced that the movie will be premiering the first part of its run with a special world premiere at Anime NYC on November 19th. But that also means there's time to catch up with the events of the third season.

You can find the first three seasons of Kaguya-sama: Love is War streaming with Crunchyroll, and they tease the third season of the anime as such, "From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can't be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of 'How to get the other to confess their love first.' This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love."

