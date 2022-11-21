Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie Shares New Trailer

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will soon be returning with its debut feature film effort hitting theaters in Japan in just a few more weeks, and fans have gotten to see the fullest look at the new movie yet with the newest trailer for Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-. After the third season of the TV anime wrapped up its run earlier this year, it was announced that the franchise would continue not with a fourth season as originally expected, but a new movie adapting the next major arc from Aka Akasaka's original manga release.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- will be making its theatrical debut next month, and to celebrate, fans have gotten a new trailer for the movie showing off the main theme song behind it, "Love is Show" as performed by the returning Masayuki Suzuki and new partner for this particular track, Reni Takagi of Momoiro Clover Z. You can check out the newest trailer for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War movie in full below:

How to Watch Kaguya-sama: Love is War's New Movie

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- will be hitting theaters in Japan beginning on December 17th, and Aniplex of America have announced that the movie will hit theaters in the United States some time in February 2023. That means there's now plenty of time to catch up with the three seasons of the TV anime series, and fans outside of Japan will get their chance to check it out not long after it hits Japan. You can find the first three seasons of Kaguya-sama: Love is War streaming with Crunchyroll, and they tease the third season of the anime as such:

"From a good family? Check! A good personality? Check! Shuchiin Academy is where all these elite students with bright futures flock to. As the two leaders of the student council, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have supposedly fallen in love… But after almost half a year, nothing has happened!? They both have too much pride and can't be honest. Things have gotten troublesome, and they are now caught in a war of 'How to get the other to confess their love first.' This is a whole new romantic comedy, following an outbreak of cunning warfare between two elite students in love."

